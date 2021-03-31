Hannah Ogg

Hannah Ogg (IU Southeast): The North Posey graduate is a junior right-handed pitcher on the softball team. On Monday, Ogg was named the RSC Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week. Last week she allowed nine earned runs in 27 innings pitched and 5.8 strikeouts per game. Through Sunday, Ogg ranked No. 3 in the NAIA in innings pitched (112 2/3), No. 4 in victories (14) and No. 6 in strikeouts (111). IU Southeast (24-10, 4-0) travels to Oakland City on Friday.

