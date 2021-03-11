Hannah Sipe (IU Southeast): The Seymour graduate is a senior setter on the volleyball team. In January, Sipe was named to the River States Conference first team. She led the league with 577 assists and ranked second with 9.8 assists per set. She ranked No. 13 in the NAIA in total assists and No. 16 in assists per set. Sipe was an all-conference selection in each of her four years at IUS and a three-time first-team honoree.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Hannah Sipe
