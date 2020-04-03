Jhala Henry NTSPY

Jeffersonville’s Jhala Henry.

 STAFF PHOTO BY JOSH HICKS

Jhala Henry (Vincennes): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore forward on the women's basketball team, averaged a team-high 20.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game for the Trailblazers, who went 27-5. She shot 41.8 percent from the field, including 32.1 percent from 3-point range.  

