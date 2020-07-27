Henry Lang head shot

Henry Lang

Henry Lang (Centre): The Floyd Central graduate is a rising sophomore on the men’s swimming & diving team. As a freshman, he earned All-Southern Athletic Association second-team honors and was a one-time SAA Swimmer of the Week. At the SAA Championships, he took sixth in the 500 freestyle and swam the opening leg of the Colonels’ runner-up 800 free relay team.

