Henry Lang (Centre): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the men's swim team. He recently helped the Colonels to a third-place finish in the Southern Athletic Association Championships. Individually, Lang finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle and seventh in the 500 free. He was also on Centre's fourth-place finishing 400 freestyle relay team.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Henry Lang
