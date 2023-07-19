Holden Groher (Bellarmine): The Silver Creek graduate recently completed his redshirt freshman year on the baseball team at John A. Logan College. Groher, a right-handed pitcher, went 1-0 with a 9.00 earned-run average this past season for the Vols. He allowed five earned runs on three hits while walking 11 and striking out six over five innings. On July 10, Groher announced his next college destination. “Excited to continue my baseball and academic career at Bellarmine University! @BUKnightsBSB I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me get here and a special thanks to @LoganVolsBsbl for everything they helped me accomplish,” Groher wrote on Twitter.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Holden Groher
