Hunter Griffin

Hunter Griffin (Bellarmine): The Floyd Central graduate is entering his junior year on the men's cross country team. Last season, Griffin finished 47th (in 15 minutes, 57.9 seconds) in the Mike Baumer XC Classic. He later placed 48th (in 25:10.4) in the 2022 ASUN Championships. Off the course, Griffin was named to the ASUN Honor Roll. 

