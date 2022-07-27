Hunter Griffin (Bellarmine): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his freshman year on the men’s track & field team. During the indoor season, Griffin placed third in the 5,000-meter run at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet. After it, he was selected to the ASUN Honor Roll for academics. In the outdoor season, Griffin was seventh in the 3,000 at the Kentucky Invitational. After the campaign, he was named to the ASUN Honor Roll.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Hunter Griffin
