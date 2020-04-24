Ian Ellis (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior pitcher-outfielder on the baseball team, hit .242 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. On the mound he was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one appearance. He allowed one hit while striking out four in 1 2/3 innings.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Ian Ellis, Kentucky Wesleyan
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
