Ian Ellis (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his fifth year as a member of the baseball team. The outfielder/right-handed pitcher, a former Olney Central transfer, started 36 games for the Panthers this past season. He hit .283 with seven doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 26 RBIs. He also scored 29 runs, drew 25 walks and had a .447 OBP and a .533 slugging percentage. On the mound Ellis started one game, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out one in 3 2/3 innings.

