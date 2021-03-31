Ian Ellis head shot

Ian Ellis 

Ian Ellis (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Jeffersonville graduate is a fifth-year outfielder/right-handed pitcher on the baseball team. Through eight games this season, Ellis is batting .300 with a double, home run and two RBIs. On the mound, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. In 1 2/3 innings he gave up one hit while striking out four for the Panthers (7-3, 4-0), who visit Ohio Dominican for a doubleheader Wednesday. 

