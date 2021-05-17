Ian Francisco (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Jeffersonville graduate is a senior offensive lineman on the football team. Last Monday, Francisco was named to the Great Midwest Conference third team after helping the Panthers average 224.8 yards of total offense per game during the spring. Francisco is also a thrower for the KWC track & field team.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Ian Francisco
