Ian Francisco (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising senior offensive lineman on the football team. Last season, the 6-3, 290-pound Francisco played in 11 games for the Panthers.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Ian Francisco
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
