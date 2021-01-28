Isaac Hibbard (Hanover): The New Albany graduate is a 6-foot senior guard on the men’s basketball team. On Sunday, Hibbard announced on social media that he plans to sit out the remainder of this season and return for the 2021-22 campaign. “After a lot of consideration and talks with my coaches and parents, I’ve decided to opt out of the remaining of the basketball season and take this semester off and comeback to Hanover next year to play my senior season with the hopes of having a normal basketball season,” tweeted Hibbard, who was averaging a team-best 15.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds through the first three games for the Panthers.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Isaac Hibbard
