Isaac Hibbard head shot

Isaac Hibbard

Isaac Hibbard (Hanover): The New Albany graduate is a 6-foot senior guard on the men’s basketball team. Hibbard was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 15 points and helping the Panthers to a pair of victories over Franklin College over the weekend. In the season-opening 76-74 win over the host Grizzlies this past Saturday, he recorded 22 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals. His final steal led to his game-winning basket just before the buzzer. He followed that up with eight points in Hanover’s 69-62 Sunday victory.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you