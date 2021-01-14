Isaac Hibbard (Hanover): The New Albany graduate is a 6-foot senior guard on the men’s basketball team. Hibbard was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 15 points and helping the Panthers to a pair of victories over Franklin College over the weekend. In the season-opening 76-74 win over the host Grizzlies this past Saturday, he recorded 22 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals. His final steal led to his game-winning basket just before the buzzer. He followed that up with eight points in Hanover’s 69-62 Sunday victory.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Isaac Hibbard
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Teala Joann Been, 68 years of age passed away on January 12, 2021. She was born on January 19, 1952 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Edward and Betty Reisert. She is survived by her sons, Brian Deering, Aaron Been; brother, Eddie "Bud" Reisert; sisters, Willa Daniels, Becky Reisert; grandc…
Online Poll
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany company announces expansion, job creation
- JUST IN: Clark, Floyd counties prep for mass COVID-19 vaccinations
- New strain of COVID-19 identified in Indiana
- Meet the new face of Jeffersonville's public arts
- Ruth Hancock lived life to fullest "to the very end"
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: 'Dogs shoot down Devils
- Greater Clark proposing nearly $6 million in budget cuts
- Bush announces candidacy for Floyd County Sheriff
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons hold off Lions
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Braves outlast Mustangs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.