Isaac Hibbard

Isaac Hibbard head shot

Isaac Hibbard (Hanover): The New Albany graduate, a 6-foot junior guard on the men's basketball team, paced the Panthers in points (12), rebounds (5.7) and assists (4.3) per game on his way to earning second-team All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors. He shot 45.8 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from 3-point range for Hanover, which went 17-9.  

