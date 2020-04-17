Jacinta Gibson (Wabash Valley College): The Jeff graduate, a 5-11 sophomore wing on the women’s basketball team, averaged 5.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Warriors.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jacinta Gibson
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
