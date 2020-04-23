Jack Ellis.jpg

Jack Ellis (John A. Logan): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman infielder on the baseball team, hit .345 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in 15 games for the Vols. In 29 at-bats, Ellis had 10 hits and walked 12 times. He also had a .537 on-base percentage and .655 slugging percentage.

