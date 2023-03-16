Jack Ellis (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the baseball team. The infielder-designated hitter, who transferred from Campbell, had a walk-off single — off the right-field wall — in the 11th inning to give the Screaming Eagles a 12-11 victory over visiting Oakland on Sunday afternoon. Ellis finished the game 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs while scoring once. So far this season, Ellis is hitting .226 with seven singles and three RBIs with two runs scored while starting eight of 11 games. USI (6-9), which visited Saint Louis on Tuesday, hosted Southern Illinois on Wednesday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jack Ellis
