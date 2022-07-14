Jack Ellis_head shot

Jack Ellis

Jack Ellis (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his redshirt sophomore season on the baseball team at Campbell. Earlier this week, Ellis announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Southern Indiana. “After a lot of thought and prayer with my family, I’m excited and blessed to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at @USIBaseball let’s work,” Ellis tweeted Monday. This past season, Ellis batted .375 in seven games with the Camels. He went 3-for-8 with a home run and two RBIs while touching home three times. Campbell went 41-19 on the season, which ended with two losses in the NCAA Tournament’s Knoxville Regional.

Tags

Trending Video