The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the baseball team. Wednesday evening, Ellis went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run and four RBIs in the Screaming Eagles’ victory over visiting Oakland City 15-6. Ellis also walked twice and touched home twice in the win. So far this season, Ellis is batting .250 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 RBIs while starting 27 of 31 games. Additionally, he has touched home 22 times. Ellis also sports a .402 on-base percentage and a .386 slugging percentage. USI (11-25 overall, 3-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference) is scheduled to host Eastern Illinois at 6 p.m. Friday evening in the first contest of a three-game weekend series.
