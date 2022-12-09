Jacob Garrett_

The Silver Creek graduate is a junior on the football team. The fullback was named to the 2022 All-Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team earlier this week. A first-team selection and SIU captain, Garrett ranked fourth on the squad in receptions (32) and second in touchdown catches (six) while starting all 11 games. In the Salukis’ win at Northwestern, Garrett caught five passes — including two TDs — for 78 yards. He caught at least one pass in every game. The grad student, who has a 3.99 grade-point average, is pursuing an MBA. Last month, Garrett was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Football Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators.

