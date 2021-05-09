Jacob Garrett head shot

Jacob Garrett

Jacob Garrett (Southern Illinois): The Silver Creek graduate is a junior fullback on the football team. The 6-foot-2, 251-pound Garrett started for the 14th-ranked Salukis in their 31-26 loss at second-ranked South Dakota State on Sunday night in the FCS quarterfinals in Brookings, S.D. Southern Illinois, which led 20-7 late in the second quarter, had a chance to win on its final drive before a late interception foiled that attempt. For the season, Garrett finished with four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Salukis, who finished 6-4.

