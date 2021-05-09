Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.