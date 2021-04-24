Jacob Garrett head shot

Jacob Garrett (Southern Illinois): The Silver Creek graduate is a junior fullback on the football team. On Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 251-pound Garrett was named second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference. Garrett started all eight games at fullback and recorded three catches for 78 yards, which included a 56-yard catch and run touchdown pass from Javon Williams Jr. against No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana on April 17. The Salukis had a school-record 807 yards of total offense in that 55-48 win. Garrett has been the lead blocker for a Saluki offense that finished third in passing offense and fourth in rushing in the MVC. Off the field, Garrett owns a 4.0 GPA. Southern Illinois earned its first playoff appearance since 2009 when the FCS Playoffs bracket was announced Sunday morning. The 14th-ranked Salukis (5-3) will visit No. 3 Weber State (5-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday in a first-round game of the 16-team tournament. The game will be televised on ESPN3.

