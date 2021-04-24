Jacob Garrett (Southern Illinois): The Silver Creek graduate is a junior fullback on the football team. On Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 251-pound Garrett was named second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference. Garrett started all eight games at fullback and recorded three catches for 78 yards, which included a 56-yard catch and run touchdown pass from Javon Williams Jr. against No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana on April 17. The Salukis had a school-record 807 yards of total offense in that 55-48 win. Garrett has been the lead blocker for a Saluki offense that finished third in passing offense and fourth in rushing in the MVC. Off the field, Garrett owns a 4.0 GPA. Southern Illinois earned its first playoff appearance since 2009 when the FCS Playoffs bracket was announced Sunday morning. The 14th-ranked Salukis (5-3) will visit No. 3 Weber State (5-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday in a first-round game of the 16-team tournament. The game will be televised on ESPN3.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jacob Garrett
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in March, 2021
Virginia Sue (Sizemore) Mosley, 85, passed away peacefully this morning at University Hospital where she was receiving post-stroke care. Sue was preceded in death by her husband Bill Mosley. Sue is survived by sons David Mosley (Guinever) and Steven Mosley and daughters Paige Mosley and Stac…
Ronald C. Kern, 96, passed away Wednesday. Visitation: Market Street Chapel of Naville&Seabrook; FuneralHomes, Monday, 2-6pm. Funeral: Tuesday, 1pm, St.John Presbyterian Church w/additional visitation prior, 12-1pm at church.
61, passed away on Wednesday. Visitation: Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook on Sunday 11am-8pm and Monday 9-10 am. Service: Monday at 10:00 am at funeral home.
Online Poll
If given the option, would you work from home permanently?
During the pandemic many workers were transitioned into remote employees, working from their homes instead of office settings. Some found the process convenient and productive; others struggled in a setting they viewed as distractive and isolated.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- BOYS' BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Jacobi, Kaufman-Renn to team up again
- Mansion 1886 event venue opens in New Albany
- New Albany police investigating fatal Sunday shooting
- Search continues for two missing boaters after barge-boat collision
- Jeff man charged with molesting neighborhood children
- Woman sentenced to 20 years, 12 to serve, in fatal Floyd County OWI
- Jeff mayor accuses councilman of conflict of interest over sewer vote
- Jeffersonville council approves out-of-city sewer rate, capacity increases
- Recycling on the rise in Clark County
- SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Eleven area players to watch this season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.