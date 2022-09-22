Jacob Garrett (Southern Illinois): The Silver Creek graduate is a fifth-year junior on the football team. The 6-foot-2, 247-pound fullback had four catches for 47 yards, including touchdown receptions of 18 and 9 yards, in the Salukis’ 31-24 win at Northwestern this past Saturday. So far this season, Garrett has seven catches for 80 yards and two TDs for Southern Illinois (1-2), which hosts North Dakota this Saturday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jacob Garrett
