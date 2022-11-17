Jacob Garrett (Southern Illinois): The Silver Creek graduate is a fifth-year junior on the football team. The 6-foot-2, 247-pound fullback had four rushes for 5 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run, and two catches for 17 yards in the Salukis’ 21-18 loss to North Dakota State last Saturday. So far this season, Garrett has four rushes for 5 yards and a TD, as well as 29 receptions for 291 yards and five scores. Southern Illinois (5-5, 4-3) will close out its regular season at noon Saturday at Youngstown State.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jacob Garrett
