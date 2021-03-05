Jacob Jones head shot

Jacob Jones

Jacob Jones (Green Bay): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-10 freshman guard on the men’s basketball team. He has decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. This season, Jones played a total of 14 minutes while scoring four points and grabbing two rebounds over six games for the Phoenix. He went 1 for 2 from the field and 2 for 2 from the free throw line. Jones’ last action of the season came in a Feb. 6 game against IUPUI.

