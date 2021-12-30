Jacob Jones (Thomas More): The Jeffersonville graduate is a first-year player on the men’s basketball team. The 5-9 guard, who transferred from Wisconsin Green Bay, played his first game for the Saints on Dec. 16. He netted eight points in that contest, a 77-73 loss to Cumberlands (Ky.). Two days later, Jones tallied 18 points off the bench in Thomas More’s 81-70 win at Pikeville (Ky.). He was 7 for 9 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free throw line while also recording three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in 23 minutes of action. Through three games, Jones is averaging 10.3 points while shooting 72.2 percent (13-for-18) from the field and is a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Thomas More (11-2) will next host Shawnee State (Ohio) on Jan. 3.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jacob Jones
