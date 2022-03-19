Jacob Jones head shot

Jacob Jones

Jacob Jones (Thomas More): The Jeffersonville graduate is a first-year player on the men’s basketball team. The 5-9 guard tallied two points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in the Saints’ 74-44 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) in a Round of 16 game in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship on Friday afternoon at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. He was 0-for-4 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while committing three turnovers and three personal fouls in 28 minutes of action. Second-seeded Thomas More (30-4) will face No. 1 seed Oklahoma Wesleyan (34-2) at 6 p.m. this evening in a national quarterfinal. If the Saints win that game they’ll advance to the Final Four.

