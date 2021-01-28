Jacqueline RIchard head shot

Jacqueline Richard

Jacqueline Richard (Franklin): The Jeffersonville graduate is a senior on the women’s swim team. Richard picked up a pair of victories in the Grizzlies’ 181-62 victory over visiting Centre on Saturday afternoon. She won the 50 freestyle (22.53) and also was a member of Franklin’s victorious 400 medley relay team.

