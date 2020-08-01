Jacqueline RIchard head shot

Jacqueline Richard

Jacqueline Richard (Franklin): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising senior on the women’s swimming & diving team. She capped off her junior season in style at the HCAC Championships. Richard was a member of three victorious relay teams (200 free, 200 medley and 400 free) while also taking second in the 50 and 100 freestyle races and finishing third in the 100 butterfly.

