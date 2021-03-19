Jacqueline RIchard head shot

Jacqueline Richard

Jacqueline Richard (Franklin): The Jeffersonville graduate is a senior on the women’s swim team. Recently Richard helped the Grizzlies to their fourth straight HCAC championship. She helped her 200- and 800-yard freestyle relay teams to victory. Individually, she placed second in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 100 free. The league title capped an unprecedented era of success for Richard and her classmates, who won four consecutive HCAC championships and never lost a dual meet.

