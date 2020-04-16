Jaden Coleman head shot

Jaden Coleman

Jaden Coleman (Southeast Community College): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 6-foot-4 sophomore wing on the men’s basketball team, averaged 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and three assists in 16 games for the school in Lincoln, Neb. He shot 48.1 percent from the field, including 34.6 percent from 3-point range, and 77.8 percent from the free throw line for the Storm.

