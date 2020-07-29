Jaden Sonner head shot

Jaden Sonner

Jaden Sonner (Campbellsville): The New Albany graduate, a rising redshirt sophomore on the wrestling team, went 10-12 during his redshirt freshman season for the Tigers. Sonner was 1-0 in dual matches and 2-2 in open matches at 184 pounds. At 197, he went 4-2 in duals and 3-8 in open matches.

