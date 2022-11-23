Jake Heidbreder 2nd year head shot

Jake Heidbreder

Jake Heidbreder (Air Force): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team. So far this season the 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds a game for the Falcons. On Nov. 11, Heidbreder tallied a career-high 26 points in Air Force’s 75-71 victory over visiting Delaware. In that game he was 6 for 12 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and 11 of 12 from the free throw line. Heidbreder is shooting 46.7 percent from the field, including 40.6 percent from 3-point range, and 85.2 percent from the free throw line for the Falcons. Air Force (2-3) will host Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday and Montana on Sunday afternoon.

