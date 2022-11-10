Jake Heidbreder (Air Force): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the men’s basketball team. On Monday night, the 6-foot-5 guard tallied 12 points, three rebounds and one assist in the Falcons’ season-opening 62-58 loss at Bowling Green. He was 4 for 10 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 0 for 1 from the free throw line in 31 minutes of action. Air Force (0-1) will host Delaware on Friday afternoon.
