Jake Heidbreder (Air Force): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his freshman year at the Air Force Academy. On Tuesday, it was announced that the rising sophomore was one of two cadet-athletes named to the Mountain West Scholar-Athlete team for 2022 spring sports. To be eligible for the 2021-22 Scholar-Athlete team, student-athletes must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the member institution, while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Heidbreder posted a 3.57 GPA in management. Last season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 34.1 minutes per game for the Falcons.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jake Heidbreder
