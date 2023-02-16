Jake Heidbreder 2nd year head shot

Jake Heidbreder (Air Force): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the men’s basketball team. Last Saturday, the 6-foot-5 guard tallied a team-high 26 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and one steal in the Falcons’ 89-77 victory over visiting New Mexico, who received 32 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr. He hit his first 11 shots and finished 11 for 13 from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, and 1 of 3 from the free throw line while committing three fouls and two turnovers in 39 minutes of action. So far this season, Heidbreder is averaging a team-best 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 31.8 minutes per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 84.3 percent from the free throw line. Air Force (13-14, 4-10) will visit Wyoming on Friday night.

