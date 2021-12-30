Jake Heidbreder_freshman

Jake Heidbreder

Jake Heidbreder (Air Force): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 6-5 guard tallied 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in the Falcons’ 49-47 victory over visiting Utah State on Wednesday afternoon. He was 5-for-9 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line while playing all 40 minutes. So far this season, Heidbreder is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 43.2 percent from 3-point range, and 63.6 percent from the free throw line. Heidbreder, who has started all 11 games, and the Falcons (8-4) will visit Fresno State on Saturday afternoon.

