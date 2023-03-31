Jake Heidbreder (Clemson): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his sophomore season on the men’s basketball team at Air Force. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-5 combo guard announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Clemson University. This past season, Heidbreder averaged a team-high 15.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a team-best 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field — including 39.9 percent from 3-point range — and 86.7 percent from the free throw line for the Falcons, who finished 14-18 (including 5-13 in the Mountain West Conference). Clemson went 23-11, including 14-6 (which tied the Tigers for third in the league race), this past season, which ended with a 68-64 loss to Morehead State in a first-round game of the National Invitational Tournament.
