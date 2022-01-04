Jake Heidbreder (Air Force): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-5 guard was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week by the league Monday. Heidbreder had 14 points in the Falcons’ 49-47 win over Utah State in its MWC opener last Wednesday. He was 5-for-9 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line while playing all 40 minutes. So far this season, Heidbreder is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 43.2 percent from 3-point range, and 63.6 percent from the free throw line. Heidbreder, who has started all 11 games, and the Falcons (8-4, 1-0) will visit 20th-ranked Colorado State at 8 p.m. tonight.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jake Heidbreder
