Jake Heidbreder_freshman

Jake Heidbreder

Jake Heidbreder (Air Force Academy): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 6-5 guard has started the first two games of the season for the Falcons. Last Thursday, he had five points and an assist in Air Force’s 59-53 loss at South Dakota. He was 2-for-2 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 0 of 2 from the free throw line in 19 minutes of action. Then this past Saturday night, Heidbreder tallied five points, an assist and a blocked shot in the Falcons’ 59-58 win at Tulsa. He was 2-for-7 from the field, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range, in 23 minutes of action. Air Force (1-1) will host Texas Southern in its home-opener Wednesday night before playing in the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla. this Saturday and Sunday.

