Jake Heidbreder 2nd year head shot

Jake Heidbreder

Jake Heidbreder (Air Force): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the men’s basketball team. According to various reports, the 6-foot-5 combo guard has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. This past season, Heidbreder averaged a team-high 15.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a team-best 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field — including 39.9 percent from 3-point range — and 86.7 percent from the free throw line for the Falcons, who finished 14-18 (including 5-13 in the Mountain West Conference). He was selected to the All-MWC third-team by the league’s coaches.

