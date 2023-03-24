...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following
counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison,
Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky,
Anderson, Bourbon, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Franklin,
Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson,
Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and
Woodford.
* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening through Saturday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across southern
Indiana and north central Kentucky tonight through Saturday.
Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts
will be possible. Southern Indiana is mostly likely to see
the highest rainfall totals and greatest flood risk according
to the latest forecast data.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
