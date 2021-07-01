Jake Lewis (Eastern Kentucky): The Providence graduate recently completed his junior season on the baseball team. The left-hander made 18 total appearances, including 14 starts, on the mound this past season. He struck out 54 hitters, while walking 27, in 47 innings. Against Tennessee-Martin on March 20, Lewis allowed one run on three hits while striking out eight over six innings. Against Austin Peay on April 3, he allowed two runs on five hits while recording eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. On Wednesday Lewis, who carries a 3.43 GPA, announced on social media that he is transferring to Ball State.
Excited to announce that I have committed to Ball State for my 5th year! Can’t wait to get to work in Muncie! #ChirpChirp pic.twitter.com/XFsQJ1THdx— Jake Lewis (@Jake_Lewis_2) June 30, 2021
