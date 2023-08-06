Jake Thompson (Indiana Wesleyan): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his freshman year on the baseball team. This past season, the outfielder batted .322 with three doubles, a home run and 22 RBIs. He stole 32 bases and touched home 38 times. He started 21 of 55 games for the Wildcats, who went 41-20-1 for the season, which ended with a 6-4 loss to No. 1 Southeastern in the NAIA World Series.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jake Thompson
