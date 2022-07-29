Jared Wells (Transylvania): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his sophomore season on the men’s tennis team. In May, Wells was named All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honorable mention. Wells was a regular at No. 2 doubles all season and went 4-1 against league opponents. In the HCAC Tournament quarterfinals, Wells won 6-3, 7-6 at No. 4 singles and teamed with Jacob Cooper for an 8-4 triumph at No. 2 doubles in the Pioneers’ 8-1 victory over Franklin College.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jared Wells
