Jaren Starks (IU Southeast): The Clarksville graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 5-9 guard scored 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench in the Grenadiers’ 100-58 victory over visiting St. Mary-of-the-Woods last Saturday afternoon at the IUS Activities Building. Starks was 5-for-9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range. He also collected three rebounds, two assists and one steal. So far this season, Starks is averaging three points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 9.4 minutes per game while shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range. IU Southeast (14-15, 11-6) is scheduled to close out its regular season at Oakland City at 2 p.m. Saturday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jaren Starks
Trending Video
Artist and Naturalist Mike Gibson is teaching art classes at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center this February and March. More details can be found here.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Survivors: daughters: Jo Ann Vincent(L.E.), Patricia Morphis(Michael), sister: Margaret Ann Hansen(Gordon), grandchildren: Tabitha Vincent, Lilliana and Taylor Morphis. Preceded by: Joe Herndon, Fred, Louise, and Donald Yates. Arrangements are private.
Robert Edward Oates, age 65, New Albany, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. He is survived by sister, Cathy Smith; nephew, David Smith (Tabatha) and Conner. Full obituary www.kraftfs.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Southern Indiana teachers speak out against controversial curriculum bill
- Restaurant inspired by street food opens in Sellersburg
- NBA: Romeo Langford traded to Spurs
- Clarksville police seeking info on hit-and-run
- New restaurants ready to enter Southern Indiana market
- Indiana bill targets all forms of THC, including smoke shop products
- Sellersburg kid with rare disease turns 2 years old
- Floyds Knobs man to be honored for helping survivors of domestic violence
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Second-half surge fuels Pioneers' win
- New Albany man who attacked girlfriend with machete sentenced
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.