JarenStarks head shot

Jaren Starks

Jaren Starks (IU Southeast): The Clarksville graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 5-9 guard scored 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench in the Grenadiers’ 100-58 victory over visiting St. Mary-of-the-Woods last Saturday afternoon at the IUS Activities Building. Starks was 5-for-9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range. He also collected three rebounds, two assists and one steal. So far this season, Starks is averaging three points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 9.4 minutes per game while shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range. IU Southeast (14-15, 11-6) is scheduled to close out its regular season at Oakland City at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tags

Trending Video