Jasmine Lilly head shot

Jasmine Lilly

Jasmine Lilly (IU Kokomo): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman guard on the women’s basketball team, averaged three points, 1.3 rebounds and 11.9 minutes per game. She shot 62.1 percent from the free throw line and 32.5 percent (13 for 40) from 3-point range while seeing action in 28 of 29 games for the Cougars.

