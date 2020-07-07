Jasmine Shireman (Southern Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate, a sophomore on the women’s tennis team, went 4-7 in singles and 4-1 in doubles during the abbreviated season. She also was named Academic All-GLVC.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jasmine Shireman
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
