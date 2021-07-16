Jasmine Shireman head shot

Jasmine Shireman

Jasmine Shireman (Southern Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate, a member of the women’s tennis team, recently completed her sophomore year. Shireman finished the season with a 4-8 record in singles, going 1-1 at No. 5 and 3-7 at No. 6. She went 0-2 in doubles. After the season, Shireman was named Academic All-GLVC.

